Tea and Muffin Party

Not Available

British beauty Tanya Tate throws a tea party for her sexy girlfriends. Exotic Adrianna Luna is having an affair with Tanya’s naughty niece, Samantha Bentley. With Samantha returning back to the UK, the girls decide to have one last fiery fling. Barely legal beauty Elaine Raye comes bringing cookies to the party, but Tanya is interested in her sweet sugar hole for dessert and seduces the tasty teen in the kitchen. MILFy Devon Lee shows young Presley Hart there is nothing to be embarrassed about carrying a sex toy in her purse, when the more experienced woman offers to teach her the proper way to use it. Celeste Star brings her own maid to the party, Jessi Palmer, whose clumsy ways lead to a hot threesome as Tanya and Celeste teach her some manners. Come join Tanya’s tea party where girls are served up a cup of tea and plenty of muffin munching!