Teaching Mrs. Tingle

Leanne is salutatorian when she needs to be valedictorian to get her scholarship to Harvard. The only class she is worse than the leader in is history, taught by Mrs. Tingle, and the teacher hates her. When an attempt to get ahead in Mrs. Tingle's class goes awry, mayhem ensues and friendships, loyalties and trust are tested by the teacher's intricate mind-games.
|Helen Mirren
|Mrs. Eve Tingle
|Katie Holmes
|Leigh Ann Watson
|Jeffrey Tambor
|Coach 'Spanky' Wenchell
|Molly Ringwald
|Miss Banks
|Vivica A. Fox
|Miss Gold
|Marisa Coughlan
|Jo Lynn Jordan
