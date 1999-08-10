1999

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

  • Comedy
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Release Date

August 10th, 1999

Studio

Dimension Films

Leanne is salutatorian when she needs to be valedictorian to get her scholarship to Harvard. The only class she is worse than the leader in is history, taught by Mrs. Tingle, and the teacher hates her. When an attempt to get ahead in Mrs. Tingle's class goes awry, mayhem ensues and friendships, loyalties and trust are tested by the teacher's intricate mind-games.

Cast

Helen MirrenMrs. Eve Tingle
Katie HolmesLeigh Ann Watson
Jeffrey TamborCoach 'Spanky' Wenchell
Molly RingwaldMiss Banks
Vivica A. FoxMiss Gold
Marisa CoughlanJo Lynn Jordan

