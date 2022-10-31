Tears in Heaven

Not Available

It has been a year since XiaoLin's death. She has left behind her husband, YiFan and their 5 year old son XiaoBin. Like the picture book the mother left behind, day-by-day XiaoBin waits for the rainy season to come, if as a miracle will happen. Suddenly, one day in a deserted forest a phenomenal event happens. Right before the YiFan's and XiaoBin's eyes XiaoLin mysteriously appears, however she has no memory of her life and no sense of identity. Thus, to get back XiaoLin's memory YiFan talks about their past and rekindles what they had. As the rainy season comes to an end XiaoLin leaves her husband and son again. It's only after XiaoLin leaves the untold mysteries and events are explained and understood.