Not Available

If looks could kill, they'd look like Traci: young, innocent, appealing, deadly. Traci clings like ivy to her devoted mother and strikes with a vengeance at any man who intrudes on their relationship. Traci's mother is an attractive woman with a healthy sexual appetite, and the attention she pays to the men in her life, whether for business or pleasure, sends Traci into a frenzy of jealousy and rage. Now Traci, using her budding sexuality, will do anything... seduce anyone... murder everyone who threatens to come between them.