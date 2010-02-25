Teen Patti

Perci Trachtenberg, widely regarded as the world's greatest living mathematician, meets Venkat, a reclusive math genius from India, at a high rolling casino in London. Venkat tells Perci about an equation that could not only change the dialogue on mathematics forever, but one that has already left an indelible impression of guilt - for many painful reasons - on Venkat's life.
|Ben Kingsley
|Perci Trachtenberg
|Madhavan
|Shantanu Biswas
|Ajay Devgn
|Sunny
|Jackie Shroff
|Tony Milano
|Dhruv Ganesh
|Vikram Ashwin Dhar
|Mahesh Manjrekar
|Dagdu
