1989

Teen Witch

  • Music
  • Romance
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 27th, 1989

Studio

United Artists

Louise is not very popular at her highschool. Then she learns that she's descended from the witches of Salem and has inherited their powers. At first she uses them to get back at the girls and teachers who teased her and to win the heart of the handsome footballer's captain. But soon she has doubts if it's right to 'cheat' her way to popularity.

Cast

Robyn LivelyLouise Miller
Dan GauthierBrad Powell
Joshua John MillerRichie Miller
Caren KayeMargaret Miller
Dick SargentFrank Miller
Lisa FullerRanda

View Full Cast >

Images