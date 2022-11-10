1985

Teen Wolf

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 22nd, 1985

Studio

Wolfkill

What's a high school kid got to do to be popular? Just let down his hair and howl! Starring Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future) Teen Wolf is an outrageous comedy about a shy teenager with more than a changing voice to contend with... he's a budding young werewolf! And when his new-found powers help him score at basketball - and with the popular girls - he has some pretty hairy decisions to make.

Cast

James HamptonHarold Howard
Susan UrsittiLisa 'Boof' Marconi
Jerry LevineRupert 'Stiles' Stilinski
Matt AdlerLewis
Lorie GriffinPamela Wells
Jim McKrellVice Principal Rusty Thorne

