Teenage Angst

At an elite private Border School four students form a clique to sneak out of school after hours to meet, drink and play. By trying to escape the golden cage which their wealthy parents have stuck them in, they search for the Extreme. In the course of time their excessive games grow more and more violent and soon they turn against the weakest of the group.
|Niklas Kohrt
|Dyrbusch
|Janusz Kocaj
|Leibnitz
|Michael Ginsburg
|Bogatsch
|Stephanie Schönfeld
|Vaneska
|Michael Schweighöfer
|Mentor
|Kerstin De Ahna
|Frau Severin
