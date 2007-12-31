2007

Teenage Angst

  • Drama

Release Date

December 31st, 2007

At an elite private Border School four students form a clique to sneak out of school after hours to meet, drink and play. By trying to escape the golden cage which their wealthy parents have stuck them in, they search for the Extreme. In the course of time their excessive games grow more and more violent and soon they turn against the weakest of the group.

Cast

Niklas KohrtDyrbusch
Janusz KocajLeibnitz
Michael GinsburgBogatsch
Stephanie SchönfeldVaneska
Michael SchweighöferMentor
Kerstin De AhnaFrau Severin

