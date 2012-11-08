2012

Teenage Bank Heist

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 8th, 2012

Studio

Johnson Production Group

Cassie works as a teller at the bank where her mother is the branch manager. When the bank is robbed, Cassie is taken hostage. She soon finds out that the bank robbers are teenage girls, one of whom is her best friend, Abbie. In this propulsive real time, ticking clock thriller, as the girls are on the run from the police, we learn that the real motivation behind the robbery is something unexpected.

Cast

Maeve QuinlanJoyce
Abbie CobbCassie
Cassi ThomsonAbbie
Augie DukeMarie
Davida WilliamsGrace Miller

Images