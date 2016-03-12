2016

Teenage Cocktail

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 12th, 2016

Studio

Snowfort Pictures

Feeling confined by their small town and overbearing parents, Annie and Jules hatch a scheme of running away. The only issue is, they need the money to get there. Jules suggests the couple try webcam modeling. Although she’s nervous at first, Annie can’t argue when the money starts rolling in. But as the girls soon find out, consequences can blindside you. Sometimes violently.

Cast

Nichole BloomAnnie Fenton
Fabianne ThereseJules Rae
Pat HealyFrank
Michelle BorthLynn Fenton
Joshua LeonardTom Fenton
AJ BowenJoseph Damone

View Full Cast >

Images