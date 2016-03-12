Teenage Cocktail

Feeling confined by their small town and overbearing parents, Annie and Jules hatch a scheme of running away. The only issue is, they need the money to get there. Jules suggests the couple try webcam modeling. Although she’s nervous at first, Annie can’t argue when the money starts rolling in. But as the girls soon find out, consequences can blindside you. Sometimes violently.
|Nichole Bloom
|Annie Fenton
|Fabianne Therese
|Jules Rae
|Pat Healy
|Frank
|Michelle Borth
|Lynn Fenton
|Joshua Leonard
|Tom Fenton
|AJ Bowen
|Joseph Damone
