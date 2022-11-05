1957

Teenage Doll

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 18th, 1957

Studio

Woolner Brothers Pictures Inc.

The Black Widows, a teenage girl gang, find one of their number killed; they suspect Barbara, sometime girlfriend of the leader of rival gang The Vandals. As the gangs prepare for a rumble, we glimpse the members' home lives, exaggerating every type of family dysfunction; but that of their "average American" quarry is no better. Full of shadowy urban night scenes.

Cast

Fay SpainHelen (segment "Hel")
John BrinkleyEddie Rand
Colette JacksonMay (as Collette Jackson)
Barbara WilsonBetty Herne
Barboura MorrisJanet
June KenneyBarbara Bonney

