Teenage Doll

The Black Widows, a teenage girl gang, find one of their number killed; they suspect Barbara, sometime girlfriend of the leader of rival gang The Vandals. As the gangs prepare for a rumble, we glimpse the members' home lives, exaggerating every type of family dysfunction; but that of their "average American" quarry is no better. Full of shadowy urban night scenes.
|Fay Spain
|Helen (segment "Hel")
|John Brinkley
|Eddie Rand
|Colette Jackson
|May (as Collette Jackson)
|Barbara Wilson
|Betty Herne
|Barboura Morris
|Janet
|June Kenney
|Barbara Bonney
