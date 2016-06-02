Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

After supervillain Shredder escapes custody, he joins forces with mad scientist Baxter Stockman and two dimwitted henchmen, Bebop and Rocksteady, to unleash a diabolical plan to take over the world. As the Turtles prepare to take on Shredder and his new crew, they find themselves facing an even greater evil with similar intentions: the notorious Krang.
|Megan Fox
|April O\'Neil
|Stephen Amell
|Casey Jones
|Will Arnett
|Vernon Fenwick
|Laura Linney
|Chief Vincent
|William Fichtner
|Eric Sacks
|Pete Ploszek
|Leonardo
