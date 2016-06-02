2016

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 2nd, 2016

Studio

5150 Action

After supervillain Shredder escapes custody, he joins forces with mad scientist Baxter Stockman and two dimwitted henchmen, Bebop and Rocksteady, to unleash a diabolical plan to take over the world. As the Turtles prepare to take on Shredder and his new crew, they find themselves facing an even greater evil with similar intentions: the notorious Krang.

Cast

Megan FoxApril O\'Neil
Stephen AmellCasey Jones
Will ArnettVernon Fenwick
Laura LinneyChief Vincent
William FichtnerEric Sacks
Pete PloszekLeonardo

