Teet Härm - maniakk või ohver?

"Teet Härm - Maniac or Victim?" - suspected of killing a prostitute, Teet Härm became as famous in Sweden as Hannibal Lecter on the cinema screen. At the end of September 2003, the long-running murder scandal took a new turn as Anders Agell, emeritus professor at the Uppsala University, one of the most authoritative legal experts in Sweden, filed a new petition seeking annulment of Teet Härm and his accomplice Thomas Allgén. In the summer of 1984, an accidental passer-by found a black plastic bag containing a young woman's cut body under the motorway in Stockholm's Solna district. A little later, two other similar packages were found nearby.