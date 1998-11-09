1998

Tekken: The Motion Picture

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Release Date

November 9th, 1998

Studio

ASCII Corporation

All of your favorite Tekken characters are here as they battle their way through each other to win the Iron Fist tournament, where fighters of unequaled strength from around the world gather to test their strength in the gladitorial arena. Of course, intrigue and danger abound, with professional assassins, champions of justice, and those whose prowess earns them fear and respect facing off.

Cast

Kazuhiro YamajiKazuya Mishima
Yumi TōmaJun Kazama
Akio NakamuraLei Wulong
Daisuke GōriHeihachi Mishima
Shinichiro MikiLee Chaolan
Minami TakayamaNina Williams / young Kazuya

