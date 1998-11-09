Tekken: The Motion Picture

All of your favorite Tekken characters are here as they battle their way through each other to win the Iron Fist tournament, where fighters of unequaled strength from around the world gather to test their strength in the gladitorial arena. Of course, intrigue and danger abound, with professional assassins, champions of justice, and those whose prowess earns them fear and respect facing off.
|Kazuhiro Yamaji
|Kazuya Mishima
|Yumi Tōma
|Jun Kazama
|Akio Nakamura
|Lei Wulong
|Daisuke Gōri
|Heihachi Mishima
|Shinichiro Miki
|Lee Chaolan
|Minami Takayama
|Nina Williams / young Kazuya
View Full Cast >