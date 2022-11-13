Teliki anametrisi

Not Available

A devastating earthquake has left Los Angeles split in two. The wealthy now live in a new island metropolis, while the poor struggle to survive in the ruins of the old city. Detective Jack has been assigned to investigate the disappearance of a wealthy businessman's daughter somewhere in the ruined zone. While questioning some local punks, Jack and the others are suddenly attacked and kidnapped by a mysterious gang of thugs and taken to a hidden prison compound where they are hunted down by a strange half-man, half-machine killer. Somehow, Jack must find the girl and figure out who's behind this place, but first he must get out alive. (Written by Jean-Marc Rocher )