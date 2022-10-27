1969

Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here

  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 30th, 1969

Studio

Universal Pictures

Based on true events that happened in Banning,California, Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here, tells the story of one of the last Western manhunts, in 1909. Willie Boy, a Native American, kills his girlfriend's father in self defense, and the two go on the run, pursued by a search posse led by Sheriff Christopher Cooper.

Cast

Robert RedfordDeputy Sheriff Christopher 'Coop' Cooper
Katharine RossLola
Robert BlakeWilliw Boy
Susan ClarkDr Elisabeth Arnold
Barry SullivanRay Calvet
John VernonGeorge Hacker

