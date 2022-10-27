Based on true events that happened in Banning,California, Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here, tells the story of one of the last Western manhunts, in 1909. Willie Boy, a Native American, kills his girlfriend's father in self defense, and the two go on the run, pursued by a search posse led by Sheriff Christopher Cooper.
|Robert Redford
|Deputy Sheriff Christopher 'Coop' Cooper
|Katharine Ross
|Lola
|Robert Blake
|Williw Boy
|Susan Clark
|Dr Elisabeth Arnold
|Barry Sullivan
|Ray Calvet
|John Vernon
|George Hacker
