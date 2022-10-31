Not Available

The order of the Knights Templar has generated centuries of doubt, intrigue and deadly conspiracy. Templars: The Last Stand is a revelatory documentary, featuring Dr Ronnie Ellenblum and his world-class team of archaeologists who will shed light on one crucial part of the Templars' dark past: their downfall. Offering a new analysis of the little-known Battle at Jacob's Ford, Dr Ellenblum suggests this was the scene of one of the Templars' worst defeats and a critical turning point in the Crusades. Attempting to assemble a timeline for the bloody six-day siege, the team heads to the Holy Land to dig for evidence, hoping to prove that the Knights died here in their hundreds. Could the traumatised human remains found belong to the slain warriors of the Knights Templar themselves? After so many years of uncertainty, could this discovery finally provide a vital breakthrough in understanding this fascinating medieval mystery?