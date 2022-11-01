Not Available

Temple of a Thousand Lights

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Richard Harrison stars as Alan Foster, a notorious bank robber from NYC hiding out in India. He get the bright idea to steal the "Mountain of Light," a large diamond encased in the forehead of a 20 foot religious Buddha. This is an adequate adventure that is notable for Harrison's extremely harsh words he throws at his Indian helper and the scenes where Harrison dons make up to blend it flawlessly with the Indians.

Cast

Richard HarrisonAlan Foster
Luciana GilliLilamani
Wilbert BradleySitama

