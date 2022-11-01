Temple of a Thousand Lights

Richard Harrison stars as Alan Foster, a notorious bank robber from NYC hiding out in India. He get the bright idea to steal the "Mountain of Light," a large diamond encased in the forehead of a 20 foot religious Buddha. This is an adequate adventure that is notable for Harrison's extremely harsh words he throws at his Indian helper and the scenes where Harrison dons make up to blend it flawlessly with the Indians.
|Richard Harrison
|Alan Foster
|Luciana Gilli
|Lilamani
|Wilbert Bradley
|Sitama
