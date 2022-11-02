Jimmy Wang Yu plays a young kid who heads off to Dragon Valley to meet the childhood friend who was promised as his bride. When he gets there, he finds that the family of the bride might not be an entirely honest bunch of people though. What is the story behind their feud with the monks at the Temple Of The Red Lotus, for a start?
|Chin Ping
|Jin Lian Zhu
|Ivy Ling Po
|Red Lady Swordswoman
|Lo Lieh
|Du Zhuang
|Tien Feng
|Dragon Jin
|Li Min
|Dragon Jin's mother
|Lam Jing
|Dragon Jin's wife
View Full Cast >