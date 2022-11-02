Not Available

Temple of the Red Lotus

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Jimmy Wang Yu plays a young kid who heads off to Dragon Valley to meet the childhood friend who was promised as his bride. When he gets there, he finds that the family of the bride might not be an entirely honest bunch of people though. What is the story behind their feud with the monks at the Temple Of The Red Lotus, for a start?

Cast

Chin PingJin Lian Zhu
Ivy Ling PoRed Lady Swordswoman
Lo LiehDu Zhuang
Tien FengDragon Jin
Li MinDragon Jin's mother
Lam JingDragon Jin's wife

View Full Cast >

Images