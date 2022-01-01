Karin brings a statue home from her travels to Asia and it soon begins to have a strange effect on her. She has an insatiable sexual appetite and develops strange fetishes such as pain and death. Soon, she gets out of control and only her boyfriend Matt has the power in his love to exorcise the demon spirits from Karin's body.
|Chris Sarandon
|Matt Christianson
|Corbin Bernsen
|Nick
|Dee Wallace
|Allison Mackie
|Ben Cross
|Dr. Samudaya
|Jessica Walter
|Dr. Phyllis Evergreen
|Kim Delaney
|Karin Swann
