2002

Ten

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 2002

Studio

Abbas Kiarostami Productions

Many of the cast were untrained as actors, and the film has an improvisatory element. Elements of the characters were based on the actual life of the main actress and her son. The film was recorded on two digital cameras, one attached to each side of a moving car, showing the driver and passenger respectively.The film explores personal social problems arising in Iranian society, particularly the problems of women.

Cast

Amin MaherAmin
Kamran Adl
Roya Arabshahi
Mania AkbariDriver

View Full Cast >

Images