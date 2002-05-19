Many of the cast were untrained as actors, and the film has an improvisatory element. Elements of the characters were based on the actual life of the main actress and her son. The film was recorded on two digital cameras, one attached to each side of a moving car, showing the driver and passenger respectively.The film explores personal social problems arising in Iranian society, particularly the problems of women.
|Amin Maher
|Amin
|Kamran Adl
|Roya Arabshahi
|Mania Akbari
|Driver
View Full Cast >