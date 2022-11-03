Ten Brothers of Shaolin

The High Abbot of Shaolin Temple sends the Ten Brothers, newly finished with their Shaolin training, as escorts to one Master Chu. Master Chu has been living in the Temple for two years waiting for the right time to leave and renew his fight against the Mings. The road to victory is filled with danger--can the Ten Brothers guide Master Chu through?
|Chang Yi
|C in C
|Phillip Ko Fei
|One of the 10 Brothers
|Leung Kar-Yan
|Commander Tsao
|Wei Tung
|General's son
|Yi Lung Lu
|Don Wong Tao
|Chi Yung (one of the 10 brothers)
