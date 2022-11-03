Not Available

Ten Brothers of Shaolin

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The High Abbot of Shaolin Temple sends the Ten Brothers, newly finished with their Shaolin training, as escorts to one Master Chu. Master Chu has been living in the Temple for two years waiting for the right time to leave and renew his fight against the Mings. The road to victory is filled with danger--can the Ten Brothers guide Master Chu through?

Cast

Chang YiC in C
Phillip Ko FeiOne of the 10 Brothers
Leung Kar-YanCommander Tsao
Wei TungGeneral's son
Yi Lung Lu
Don Wong TaoChi Yung (one of the 10 brothers)

