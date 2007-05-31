2007

Ten Canoes

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

May 31st, 2007

Studio

Fandango

An elder of an Indigenous tribe in Australia's Northern territory realizes a youngster on his first geese hunt is tempted to adultery with an elder brother's wife. Therefore he explains how traditionally the youth is told elaborate, edifying stories, like this one, since the earliest existence of the tribe, about how evil slips in, notably by sorcery, and ends up causing immense havoc unless prevented by virtue according to customary tribal law.

Cast

David GulpililThe Storyteller
Peter Minygululu Minygululu
Crusoe KurddalRidjimiraril

