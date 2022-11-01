Not Available

Release on The History Channel as "Tales of the Gun". The gun is arguably the most important invention in the history of mankind. But of the thousands of firearms developed over the years, which are the most influential? Where do legendary weapons like the Colt 45, Gatling, Kalashnikov and Winchester rate? And are other, lesser-known guns actually more important? To create the definitive list of the TEN GUNS THAT CHANGED THE WORLD, the experts, collectors and historians who have appeared on the first three seasons of TALES OF THE GUN were polled. They were asked to rate the guns based on their design, function and historical significance. The impact of the weapons chosen is illustrated through archival footage, re-creations, visits to important collections and extensive commentary from renowned experts.