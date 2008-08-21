Based on renowned Japanese writer Natsume Soseki's same-titled short story collection, Ten Nights of Dreams brings ten fantastical dream sequences to film with great visual and psychological panache. Representing the combined efforts of eleven directors, this outstanding anthology delves into the surreal subconscious with ten madly imaginative, reality-subverting visions that range from wonderfully wacky to nightmarishly unsettling.
|Kyoko Koizumi
|Suzuki Matsuo
|Tsuyoshi Ujiki
|Umenosuke Nakamura
|Keisuke Horibe
|Yuu Kashii
View Full Cast >