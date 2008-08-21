2008

Ten Nights of Dreams

  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 21st, 2008

Studio

Not Available

Based on renowned Japanese writer Natsume Soseki's same-titled short story collection, Ten Nights of Dreams brings ten fantastical dream sequences to film with great visual and psychological panache. Representing the combined efforts of eleven directors, this outstanding anthology delves into the surreal subconscious with ten madly imaginative, reality-subverting visions that range from wonderfully wacky to nightmarishly unsettling.

Cast

Kyoko Koizumi
Suzuki Matsuo
Tsuyoshi Ujiki
Umenosuke Nakamura
Keisuke Horibe
Yuu Kashii

