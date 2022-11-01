Ten North Frederick

Director Philip Dunne's 1958 drama, based on John O'Hara's novel, stars Gary Cooper as a wealthy, aging businessman with political ambitions who conducts an adulturous affair with his daughter's roommate (Suzy Parker). The cast also includes Geraldine Fitzgerald, Diane Varsi, Ray Stricklyn, Barbara Nichols, Tom Tully and Stuart Whitman.
|Gary Cooper
|Joseph B. 'Joe' Chapin
|Diane Varsi
|Ann Chapin
|Suzy Parker
|Kate Drummond
|Geraldine Fitzgerald
|Edith Chapin
|Tom Tully
|Mike Slattery
|Ray Stricklyn
|Joby Chapin
View Full Cast >