1958

Ten North Frederick

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 21st, 1958

Studio

20th Century Fox

Director Philip Dunne's 1958 drama, based on John O'Hara's novel, stars Gary Cooper as a wealthy, aging businessman with political ambitions who conducts an adulturous affair with his daughter's roommate (Suzy Parker). The cast also includes Geraldine Fitzgerald, Diane Varsi, Ray Stricklyn, Barbara Nichols, Tom Tully and Stuart Whitman.

Cast

Gary CooperJoseph B. 'Joe' Chapin
Diane VarsiAnn Chapin
Suzy ParkerKate Drummond
Geraldine FitzgeraldEdith Chapin
Tom TullyMike Slattery
Ray StricklynJoby Chapin

View Full Cast >

Images