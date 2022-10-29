In the fictional princely state of Vigada Nagar, the king's corrupt ministers strike a deal with the Chinese, giving them unrestricted access to trade in the kingdom. When the king makes a witty and intelligent fellow, Tenaliraman, as a minister, they are worried about their secret. Meanwhile, Tenaliraman seems to have a plan of his own...
|Vadivelu
|Thenaliraman/Maamannan
|Meenakshi Dixit
|Princess Maadhulai
|Manobala
|Education Minister
|Radha Ravi
|King Parasbaram
|G. M. Kumar
|Chief Minister
|Bala Singh
|Naganadha
