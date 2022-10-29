Not Available

Tenaliraman

  • Comedy
  • Drama

In the fictional princely state of Vigada Nagar, the king's corrupt ministers strike a deal with the Chinese, giving them unrestricted access to trade in the kingdom. When the king makes a witty and intelligent fellow, Tenaliraman, as a minister, they are worried about their secret. Meanwhile, Tenaliraman seems to have a plan of his own...

Cast

VadiveluThenaliraman/Maamannan
Meenakshi DixitPrincess Maadhulai
ManobalaEducation Minister
Radha RaviKing Parasbaram
G. M. KumarChief Minister
Bala SinghNaganadha

