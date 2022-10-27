Not Available

Teng Nong Jiworn Bin

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Two of Thailand's most famous TV comedians, Tong and Nong, start in this action comedy. Nong plays a businessman who charters a flight to Tibet to pick up a monk played by Teng. On the way back, the plane is hijacked, and the monk ends up in a war zone where he has to convince the bandits to change their evil ways.

Cast

Choosak IamsookBoss Nong
Sudarat ButrpromAir Hostess
สมชาย เข็มกลัดRay
Somlek SakdikulBandit Leader
Petchtai WongkamlaoPilot
Pongsak PongsuwanMonk Teng

