Teng Nong Jiworn Bin

Two of Thailand's most famous TV comedians, Tong and Nong, start in this action comedy. Nong plays a businessman who charters a flight to Tibet to pick up a monk played by Teng. On the way back, the plane is hijacked, and the monk ends up in a war zone where he has to convince the bandits to change their evil ways.
|Choosak Iamsook
|Boss Nong
|Sudarat Butrprom
|Air Hostess
|สมชาย เข็มกลัด
|Ray
|Somlek Sakdikul
|Bandit Leader
|Petchtai Wongkamlao
|Pilot
|Pongsak Pongsuwan
|Monk Teng
