Tensou Sentai Goseiger vs Shinkenger: Epic on Ginmaku

The film features the remnant Ayakashi who seek to revive Dokoku Chimatsuri, but instead revive the Goseigers' nemesis Buredoran of the Comet as the Gedoushu Buredoran Chimatsuri. To make matters worse, Takeru Shiba has been brainwashed into serving Buredoran as Gedou Shinken Red.
|Yudai Chiba
|Alata / Gosei Red
|Hamao Kyosuke
|Agri / Gosei Black
|Katsuyuki Konishi
|Gosei Knight (voice)
|Tori Matsuzaka
|Takeru Shiba / Shinken Red
|Hiroki Aiba
|Ryûnosuke Ikenami / Shinken Blue
|Rin Takanashi
|Mako Shiraishi / Shinken Pink
