Tensou Sentai Goseiger vs Shinkenger: Epic on Ginmaku

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Company, Ltd.

The film features the remnant Ayakashi who seek to revive Dokoku Chimatsuri, but instead revive the Goseigers' nemesis Buredoran of the Comet as the Gedoushu Buredoran Chimatsuri. To make matters worse, Takeru Shiba has been brainwashed into serving Buredoran as Gedou Shinken Red.

Cast

Yudai ChibaAlata / Gosei Red
Hamao KyosukeAgri / Gosei Black
Katsuyuki KonishiGosei Knight (voice)
Tori MatsuzakaTakeru Shiba / Shinken Red
Hiroki AibaRyûnosuke Ikenami / Shinken Blue
Rin TakanashiMako Shiraishi / Shinken Pink

