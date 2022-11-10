Tequila Sunrise

In a seaside California town, best friends Mac and Nick are on opposite sides of the law. Mac is a former drug dealer trying to clean up his act, while Nick is a high-profile detective trying to take down a Mexican drug lord named Carlos. Soon Nick's loyalties are put to the test when he begins an affair with restaurateur Jo Ann -- a love interest of Mac's -- unwittingly leading his friend into a police-orchestrated trap.
|Mel Gibson
|Dale "Mac" McKussic
|Kurt Russell
|Nick Frescia
|J. T. Walsh
|Agent Hal McGuire
|Michelle Pfeiffer
|Jo Ann
|Raúl Juliá
|Carlos / Comandante Xavier Escalante
|Gabriel Damon
|Cody McKussic
