1988

Tequila Sunrise

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 1st, 1988

Studio

Cinema City Films

In a seaside California town, best friends Mac and Nick are on opposite sides of the law. Mac is a former drug dealer trying to clean up his act, while Nick is a high-profile detective trying to take down a Mexican drug lord named Carlos. Soon Nick's loyalties are put to the test when he begins an affair with restaurateur Jo Ann -- a love interest of Mac's -- unwittingly leading his friend into a police-orchestrated trap.

Cast

Mel GibsonDale "Mac" McKussic
Kurt RussellNick Frescia
J. T. WalshAgent Hal McGuire
Michelle PfeifferJo Ann
Raúl JuliáCarlos / Comandante Xavier Escalante
Gabriel DamonCody McKussic

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images