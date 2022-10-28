Terbaik Dari Langit

The film is about a fresh filmmaker who reunites his school friends after being apart for 15 years to prove that the UFO he saw 15 years ago was real. Together, the four friends embark on a beautiful and exciting road trip journey across Malaysia to search for the truth and turn it into a film. However, along the journey, they encounter something unexpected.
|Iedil Putra
|Ijam
|Amerul Affendi
|Toyu
|Megat Sharizal
|Ali
|Nadiya Nissa
|Sofea Jane
|Sharifah Amani
|Sara
|Siti Saleha
|Zelda
