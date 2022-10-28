Not Available

Terbaik Dari Langit

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Playground Productions Sdn Bhd

The film is about a fresh filmmaker who reunites his school friends after being apart for 15 years to prove that the UFO he saw 15 years ago was real. Together, the four friends embark on a beautiful and exciting road trip journey across Malaysia to search for the truth and turn it into a film. However, along the journey, they encounter something unexpected.

Cast

Iedil PutraIjam
Amerul AffendiToyu
Megat SharizalAli
Nadiya NissaSofea Jane
Sharifah AmaniSara
Siti SalehaZelda

