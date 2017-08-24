Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Nearly 10 years have passed since Sarah Connor was targeted for termination by a cyborg from the future. Now her son, John, the future leader of the resistance, is the target for a newer, more deadly terminator. Once again, the resistance has managed to send a protector back to attempt to save John and his mother Sarah.
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|The Terminator
|Linda Hamilton
|Sarah Connor
|Edward Furlong
|John Connor
|Robert Patrick
|T-1000
|Earl Boen
|Dr. Peter Silberman
|Joe Morton
|Dr. Miles Bennett Dyson
View Full Cast >
16 More Images