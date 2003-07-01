2003

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

July 1st, 2003

Studio

Columbia Pictures

It's been 10 years since John Connor saved Earth from Judgment Day, and he's now living under the radar, steering clear of using anything Skynet can trace. That is, until he encounters T-X, a robotic assassin ordered to finish what T-1000 started. Good thing Connor's former nemesis, the Terminator, is back to aid the now-adult Connor … just like he promised.

Cast

Arnold SchwarzeneggerThe Terminator
Nick StahlJohn Connor
Claire DanesKate Brewster
Kristanna LokenT-X
David AndrewsRobert Brewster
Mark FamigliettiScott Petersen

Images

