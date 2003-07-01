Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

It's been 10 years since John Connor saved Earth from Judgment Day, and he's now living under the radar, steering clear of using anything Skynet can trace. That is, until he encounters T-X, a robotic assassin ordered to finish what T-1000 started. Good thing Connor's former nemesis, the Terminator, is back to aid the now-adult Connor … just like he promised.
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|The Terminator
|Nick Stahl
|John Connor
|Claire Danes
|Kate Brewster
|Kristanna Loken
|T-X
|David Andrews
|Robert Brewster
|Mark Famiglietti
|Scott Petersen
