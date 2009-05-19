2009

Terminator Salvation

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Release Date

May 19th, 2009

Studio

Columbia Pictures

All grown up in post-apocalyptic 2018, John Connor must lead the resistance of humans against the increasingly dominating militaristic robots. But when Marcus Wright appears, his existence confuses the mission as Connor tries to determine whether Wright has come from the future or the past -- and whether he's friend or foe.

Cast

Christian BaleJohn Connor
Sam WorthingtonMarcus Wright
Anton YelchinKyle Reese
Moon BloodgoodBlair Williams
Bryce Dallas HowardKate Connor
Helena Bonham CarterSerena

Images

