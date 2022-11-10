Terms of Endearment

Aurora and Emma are mother and daughter who march to different drummers. Beginning with Emma's marriage, Aurora shows how difficult and loving she can be. The movie covers several years of their lives as each finds different reasons to go on living and find joy. Aurora's interludes with Garrett Breedlove, retired astronaut and next door neighbor are quite striking.
|Shirley MacLaine
|Aurora Greenway
|Debra Winger
|Emma Greenway Horton
|Jack Nicholson
|Garrett Breedlove
|Danny DeVito
|Vernon Dahlart
|Jeff Daniels
|Flap Horton
|John Lithgow
|Sam Burns
