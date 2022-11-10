1983

Terms of Endearment

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Not Available

Not Available

November 19th, 1983

Paramount

Aurora and Emma are mother and daughter who march to different drummers. Beginning with Emma's marriage, Aurora shows how difficult and loving she can be. The movie covers several years of their lives as each finds different reasons to go on living and find joy. Aurora's interludes with Garrett Breedlove, retired astronaut and next door neighbor are quite striking.

Shirley MacLaineAurora Greenway
Debra WingerEmma Greenway Horton
Jack NicholsonGarrett Breedlove
Danny DeVitoVernon Dahlart
Jeff DanielsFlap Horton
John LithgowSam Burns

