Terra Nova

A story, which takes place in 2013, describes the world overflowing with "dangerous" criminals due to the official termination of death penalty. The UN "blue helmets" under the directive from the central authority (i.e., One World Government) decided to conduct a social "experiment" by forcibly dumping the outlaws on the deserted island...
|Andrei Feskov
|Sipa
|Marat Basharov
|Tolya - Slesar
|Ingeborga Dapkunaite
|Marta
|Sergey Zhigunov
|Polkovnik
|Sergey Koltakov
|Makhov
|Vladislav Abashin
|Arzhanov
