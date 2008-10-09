2008

Terra Nova

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 2008

Studio

Andreevsky Flag Film Company

A story, which takes place in 2013, describes the world overflowing with "dangerous" criminals due to the official termination of death penalty. The UN "blue helmets" under the directive from the central authority (i.e., One World Government) decided to conduct a social "experiment" by forcibly dumping the outlaws on the deserted island...

Cast

Andrei FeskovSipa
Marat BasharovTolya - Slesar
Ingeborga DapkunaiteMarta
Sergey ZhigunovPolkovnik
Sergey KoltakovMakhov
Vladislav AbashinArzhanov

Images