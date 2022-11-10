When Maddy Stern discovers her father has gone missing during a routine birdwatching excursion, she and her college pals trek out into the wilderness to find him, only to end up in a wealthy scientist's desolate ranch aviary, where they encounter a pair of giant, hungry terror birds believed to be extinct for centuries.
|Jessica Lee Keller
|Maddy Stern
|Lindsey Sporrer
|Taylor
|Greg Evigan
|Harvey Sullivan
|Leslie Easterbrook
|Dr. Slater
|Dillon Cavitt
|Justin
|Evan Miller
|Brett
