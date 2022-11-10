Not Available

Terror Birds

  • Science Fiction
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Spiderwood Sound Stage and Studios

When Maddy Stern discovers her father has gone missing during a routine birdwatching excursion, she and her college pals trek out into the wilderness to find him, only to end up in a wealthy scientist's desolate ranch aviary, where they encounter a pair of giant, hungry terror birds believed to be extinct for centuries.

Cast

Jessica Lee KellerMaddy Stern
Lindsey SporrerTaylor
Greg EviganHarvey Sullivan
Leslie EasterbrookDr. Slater
Dillon CavittJustin
Evan MillerBrett

View Full Cast >

Images