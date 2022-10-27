Terror by Night

Holmes is hired by Roland Carstairs to prevent the theft of the Star of Rhodesia, an enormous diamond owned by Carstairs' mother, Lady Margaret. Believing the diamond will be stolen on a train trip from London to Edinburgh, Holmes deftly switches diamonds with Lady Margaret while in her compartment. Soon after, Roland is murdered and the fake diamond is stolen.
|Nigel Bruce
|Dr. John H. Watson
|Alan Mowbray
|Major Duncan-Bleek
|Dennis Hoey
|Inspector Lestrade
|Mary Forbes
|Lady Margaret Carstairs
|Renee Godfrey
|Vivian Vedder
|Frederick Worlock
|Prof. William Kilbane
View Full Cast >