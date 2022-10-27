1946

Terror by Night

  • Adventure
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 1946

Studio

Universal Pictures

Holmes is hired by Roland Carstairs to prevent the theft of the Star of Rhodesia, an enormous diamond owned by Carstairs' mother, Lady Margaret. Believing the diamond will be stolen on a train trip from London to Edinburgh, Holmes deftly switches diamonds with Lady Margaret while in her compartment. Soon after, Roland is murdered and the fake diamond is stolen.

Cast

Nigel BruceDr. John H. Watson
Alan MowbrayMajor Duncan-Bleek
Dennis HoeyInspector Lestrade
Mary ForbesLady Margaret Carstairs
Renee GodfreyVivian Vedder
Frederick WorlockProf. William Kilbane

View Full Cast >

Images