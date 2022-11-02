1966

Terror-Creatures from the Grave

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 31st, 1966

Studio

M.B.S. Cinematografica

An attorney arrives at a castle to settle the estate of its recently deceased owner. The owner's wife and daughter reveal that he was someone who was able to summon the souls of ancient plague victims and, in fact, his spirit was roaming the castle at that very moment. Soon occupants of the castle begin to die off in gruesome, violent ways.

Cast

Mirella MaravidiCorinne Hauff
Walter BrandiAlbert Kovac
Alfredo RizzoDr. Nemek
Riccardo GarroneJoseph Morgan
Luciano PigozziKurt, the servant
Barbara SteeleCleo Hauff

View Full Cast >

Images