Terror-Creatures from the Grave

An attorney arrives at a castle to settle the estate of its recently deceased owner. The owner's wife and daughter reveal that he was someone who was able to summon the souls of ancient plague victims and, in fact, his spirit was roaming the castle at that very moment. Soon occupants of the castle begin to die off in gruesome, violent ways.
|Mirella Maravidi
|Corinne Hauff
|Walter Brandi
|Albert Kovac
|Alfredo Rizzo
|Dr. Nemek
|Riccardo Garrone
|Joseph Morgan
|Luciano Pigozzi
|Kurt, the servant
|Barbara Steele
|Cleo Hauff
View Full Cast >