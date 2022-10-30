Not Available

When Jonathan Harker, a young solicitor from England travels into the heart of the Carpathian mountains to meet with the ancient Count Dracula, he discovers the bloody terror and plague that now threatens to cast its shadow over England! Meanwhile, Quincy Morris summons his old friend Professor Van Helsing when a mysterious illness consumes his wife. Are the two puncture wounds on Lucy's throat the work of a vampire? It's a race against time as our heroes fight to save the souls of their beloved from the clutches of the original screen terror...THE TERROR OF DRACULA!