Not Available

This rare collection of lost film footage, computer graphics, and archival photos, sheds new light on the unbelievable chain of circumstances that had to have taken place to cause the largest ship in history to sink. Take an unforgettable trip insude the ship as well as visit the Titanic in its final resting place on the bottom of the Atlantic. This in-depth investigation leaves no evidence unturned in its quest to reveal the actual events that caused Terror on the Titanic!