Alongside Test I (1971) and Dynamic Rectangle, Test II is one of the most important early films Robakowski made without a camera. They all constitute the fullest manifestation of the artists’ desire to “purify” film of any literary types of perception. The results of these experiments led Robakowski to formulate his Nonlinguistic Semiological Conception of Film in 1975, where he postulated the impossibility of translation of film into the categories of structural linguistics.