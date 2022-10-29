1983

Testament

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 3rd, 1983

Studio

American Playhouse

Nuclear war in the United States is portrayed in a realistic and believable manner. The story is told through the eyes of a woman who is struggling to take care of her family. The entire movie takes place in a small suburban town outside San Francisco. After the nuclear attack, contact with the outside world is pretty much cut off.

Cast

Jane AlexanderCarol Wetherly
William DevaneTom Wetherly
Kevin CostnerPhil Pitkin
Ross HarrisBrad Wetherly
Roxana ZalMary Liz Wetherly
Lukas HaasScottie Wetherly

Images