Nuclear war in the United States is portrayed in a realistic and believable manner. The story is told through the eyes of a woman who is struggling to take care of her family. The entire movie takes place in a small suburban town outside San Francisco. After the nuclear attack, contact with the outside world is pretty much cut off.
|Jane Alexander
|Carol Wetherly
|William Devane
|Tom Wetherly
|Kevin Costner
|Phil Pitkin
|Ross Harris
|Brad Wetherly
|Roxana Zal
|Mary Liz Wetherly
|Lukas Haas
|Scottie Wetherly
