Testosterone

Dean has been stumped for some time in his attempt to produce a follow-up to "I was a Teenage Speed Freak," his incredibly successful graphic novel. His fans expect great things from him and his editor, Louise, is hounding him. Instead of working, however, Dean spends his time searching for his Argentine lover Pablo, who went out one night for cigarettes and never came back.
|Antonio Sabato Jr.
|Pablo Alesandro
|Celina Font
|Sofia
|Leonardo Brzezicki
|Marcos
|Dario Dukah
|Guillermo
|Jennifer Coolidge
|Louise
|Sônia Braga
|Pablo's mother
