2004

Testosterone

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 25th, 2004

Studio

Blue Streak Films

Dean has been stumped for some time in his attempt to produce a follow-up to "I was a Teenage Speed Freak," his incredibly successful graphic novel. His fans expect great things from him and his editor, Louise, is hounding him. Instead of working, however, Dean spends his time searching for his Argentine lover Pablo, who went out one night for cigarettes and never came back.

Cast

Antonio Sabato Jr.Pablo Alesandro
Celina FontSofia
Leonardo BrzezickiMarcos
Dario DukahGuillermo
Jennifer CoolidgeLouise
Sônia BragaPablo's mother

