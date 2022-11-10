Not Available

Tetsuo: The Iron Man

K2 Spirit

Tetsuo: The Iron Man is a 1989 Japanese cyberpunk film by cult-film director Shinya Tsukamoto produced by Japan Home Video. This, his third film, is an extremely graphic but also strikingly-filmed fantasy shot in the same low-budget, underground-production style as his first two films. Revolving around the transformation of people into grotesque hybrids of flesh and metal, Tetsuo is above all an overwhelming audiovisual experience, set to a brain-pounding score by Chu Ishikawa and complemented by suitably exaggerated sound effects.

Kei FujiwaraWoman
Nobu KanaokaWoman in Glasses
Shinya TsukamotoMetal Fetishist
Naomasa MusakaDoctor
Renji IshibashiTramp
Tomorowo TaguchiMan

