Texas: Live In Paris / Greatest Hits Videos

Texas Paris is a visual record of some of the group's best tunes played live, along with the original promotional videos. CONCERT TRACKS: 01. In Demand 02. Black Eyed Boy 03. Halo 04. In Our Lifetime 05. Guitar Song 06. Insane 07. Tired Of Being Alone 08. So In Love With You 09. Prayer For You 10. I Don't Want A Lover 11. When We Are Together 12. Summer Son 13. Inner Smile 14. Suspicious Minds 15. Say What You Want 'GREATEST HITS' VIDEOS: 01. In Demand 02. Black Eyed Boy 03. Halo 04. In Our Lifetime 05. Tired Of Being Alone 06. So In Love With You 07. Prayer For You 08. I Don't Want A Lover 09. When We Are Together 10. Summer Son 11. Inner Smile 12. Say What You Want