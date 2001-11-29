Texas Rangers

Ten years after the Civil War has ended, the Governor of Texas asks Leander McNelly (McDermott) to form a company of Rangers to help uphold the law along the Mexican border. With a few veterans of the war (Patrick, Travis), most of the recruits are young men (Van Der Beek, Kutcher, Raymond) who have little or no experience with guns or policing crime.
|Rachael Leigh Cook
|Caroline Dukes
|Ashton Kutcher
|George Durham
|Dylan McDermott
|Leander McNelly
|Usher Raymond
|Randolph Douglas Scipio
|Tom Skerritt
|Richard Dukes
|Randy Travis
|Frank Bones
View Full Cast >