For the first time on DVD, Texas present their Greatest Hits videos, a full live concert recording from the sell-out shows at the Palais de Bercy, Paris, plus some exclusive new extras. PARIS SETLIST 01 In Demand 02 Black Eyed Boy 03 Halo 04 In Our Lifetime 05 Guitar Song 06 Insane 07 Tired Of Being Alone 08 So In Love With You 09 Prayer For You 10 I Don't Want A Lover 11 When We Are Together 12 Summer Son 13 Inner Smile 14 Suspicious Minds 15 Say What You Want