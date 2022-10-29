Thadaiyara Thaakka

Not Available

Selva (Arun Vijay) owns a travel agency in Chennai. He dreams to make it big in life and is all set to marry his lover Priya (Mamta Mohandas). The city is under the grip of dreaded baddies Maha (Maha Gandhi) and his brother Kumar (Krishnavamsi). They are loan sharks who go to any extent to wield their clout in the city. Selva comes across Maha and soon Maha gets killed in mysterious circumstances. The blame falls on Selva. Kumar and his men want to bump off Selva. A perplexed Selva runs for cover. He sets out to find the real killer. But there is a twist in the tale and Selva takes a new avatar as he decides to wage a bloody war with baddies.