Thank You for Loving Me

Joy is a talented musician that likes to modify melodies as he pleases. His teacher Sanoh wants to make him understand that he don't know how to admire the nature of music, so he forces Joy to go on a trip with him to search this feeling. Joy must bring with him his autistic sister Poe, that although for her condition she needs care, she is able to understand other things easily. Ajarn also tries to enjoy his love for music although he must carries a hearing problem. - Khwan is the wife of a soldier stationed in the south of Thailand, quite dangerous because of the incessant islamic terrorist attacks in this region. - Muay is from a Chinese family. Her grandfather started a small store of handmade shoes for a long time and still works on it. On the other hand, her father went further and started a big shoe company. Her grandfather insists........